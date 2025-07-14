Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care [Image 2 of 7]

    52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Becker, 30th Medical Brigade animal care specialist, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Clifford, right, 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, practice treating a simulated injured dog leg during canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care simulation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2025. Airmen strengthen their medical readiness through cTCCC training, ensuring they are prepared to provide life-saving care to military working dogs injured in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 06:49
    Photo ID: 9187578
    VIRIN: 250715-F-UY520-5115
    Resolution: 5889x3313
    Size: 739.49 KB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Darius Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

