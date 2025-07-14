52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Becker, 30th Medical Brigade animal care specialist, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Clifford, right, 52nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron medical technician, practice treating a simulated injured dog leg during canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care simulation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2025. Airmen strengthen their medical readiness through cTCCC training, ensuring they are prepared to provide life-saving care to military working dogs injured in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)