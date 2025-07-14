52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 52nd Medical Group practices inserting an IV into a mannequin dog leg during canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care simulation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2025. The training equips Airmen with essential skills to provide medical care to injured military working dogs in combat and contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
