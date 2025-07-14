52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collene Mentzer, left, 52nd Medical Group medical technician, and U.S. Army Cpl. Syarra Bermudez, Public Health Command Europe animal care specialist, practice treating a simulated injured dog leg during canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care simulation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2025. U.S. Army instructors led the training, strengthening joint force readiness and ensuring both services are prepared to care for K-9 partners in combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
