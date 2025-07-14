Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care [Image 5 of 7]

    52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Col. Anastasia McKay, left, Public Health Command Europe Commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force SrA Jaidyn Beyer, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, during canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care simulation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2025. The training led by U.S. Army experts, underscores the importance of joint service partnerships in enhancing mission readiness and K-9 medical care capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)

    This work, 52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Darius Frazier

