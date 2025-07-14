52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Anastasia McKay, left, Public Health Command Europe Commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force SrA Jaidyn Beyer, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, during canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care simulation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2025. The training led by U.S. Army experts, underscores the importance of joint service partnerships in enhancing mission readiness and K-9 medical care capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)