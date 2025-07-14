U.S. Army Col. Anastasia McKay, left, Public Health Command Europe Commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force SrA Jaidyn Beyer, 52nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, during canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care simulation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2025. The training led by U.S. Army experts, underscores the importance of joint service partnerships in enhancing mission readiness and K-9 medical care capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 06:49
|Photo ID:
|9187581
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-UY520-5463
|Resolution:
|6016x3384
|Size:
|712 KB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Darius Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.