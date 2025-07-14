52nd Medical Group Sharpens Skills in Canine Combat Care

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josue Gonzalez-Rubio, 52nd Security Forces Squadron kennel master, and Axel, 52nd SFS military working dog, assist in training during a canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care simulation training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2025. The training equips Airmen with essential skills to provide medical care to injured military working dogs in combat and contingency environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Darius Frazier)
