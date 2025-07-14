Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division stand in formation during the opening ceremony of Exercise Keris Strike 25, July 17, 2025, in Perak, Malaysia. The annual exercise brings together troops from the United States, Malaysia, and Australia to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional security. Keris Strike is a bilateral training exercise which enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. military and the country of Malaysia. Keris Strike 2025 continues as a tri-lateral exercise incorporating both Malaysia and Australia. The training continues to directly assist USARPAC to enhance partner land force capacity and capabilities to develop military resiliency, address internal security challenges and complex, future contingencies, and participate in regional security/stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.