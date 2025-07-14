Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Australian Army Soldiers soldiers stand in formation across from Malaysian Army Soldiers during the opening ceremony of Exercise Keris Strike 25, July 17, 2025, in Perak, Malaysia. The trilateral exercise enhances interoperability and strengthens defense cooperation between the Malaysian Armed Forces, U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force. Keris Strike 25 strengthens the bonds between our countries by forging relationships, building capacity and promoting interoperability among partners. Our countries' friendship and understanding grow stronger with each iteration of Keris Strike, thanks to the strong interpersonal relationships that are formed.