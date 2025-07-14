Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches, Featuring United States, Malaysian, and Australian Forces 

Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | U.S. and Malaysian military leaders observe a formal honors ceremony during the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | U.S. and Malaysian military leaders observe a formal honors ceremony during the opening of Exercise Keris Strike 25, July 17, 2025, in Perak, Malaysia. The trilateral training exercise brings together forces from Malaysia, the United States, and Australia to strengthen defense cooperation and regional stability. Keris Strike is a bilateral training exercise which enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. military and the country of Malaysia. Keris Strike 2025 continues as a tri-lateral exercise incorporating both Malaysia and Australia. The training continues to directly assist USARPAC to enhance partner land force capacity and capabilities to develop military resiliency, address internal security challenges and complex, future contingencies, and participate in regional security/stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. see less | View Image Page

PERAK, Malaysia – The Malaysian Army officially launched Exercise Keris Strike 25 (KrS25) today, a trilateral military training event involving the U.S. Army and Australian Defence Force (ADF). Held July 17–31 in Perak, this year marks the 30th iteration of the exercise, which began as a bilateral engagement between Malaysia and the United States in 1994. For only the second time, the ADF joins as a full participant, elevating the exercise to a trilateral level.



Lt. Gen. Dato’ Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim, Deputy Chief of Army Malaysia, officiated the opening ceremony, highlighting the enduring partnership and shared commitment to peace and security across the Indo-Pacific. Senior leaders, observers, and commanders from the Malaysian Armed Forces, the 25th Infantry Division, and the ADF attended the ceremony, reaffirming their nations’ commitment to interoperability and regional readiness.



“No nation can stand alone,” said Lt. Gen. Tengku Muhammad Fauzi. “Our collective security depends on our ability to work together, understand each other’s doctrine, and operate seamlessly as a coalition force.”



KrS25 brings together approximately 2,755 personnel, including 2,275 from the Malaysian Armed Forces, 330 from the U.S. Army, and 150 from the ADF. This year’s exercise features expanded scenarios and increased complexity, making it one of the most dynamic iterations to date.



The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, leads U.S. participation, supported by elements of the 45th Field Artillery Brigade, Oklahoma Army National Guard. Malaysian forces include the ASTROS Battery, enhancing bilateral long-range fire capabilities.



Hosted by the 4th Malaysian Infantry Division and its 2nd Brigade, the exercise emphasizes command-level planning, joint mission execution, and multinational interoperability. It aims to improve logistics coordination and large-scale combat readiness across domains.



Training events include a Live Fire Exercise, where U.S. and Malaysian forces will conduct coordinated strikes using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Artillery Saturation Rocket System (ASTROS). The schedule also features a Jungle Field Training Exercise (FTX), Staff Exercises (STAFFEX), and a series of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs).



These SMEEs will cover a broad range of operational domains, including Military Police, Medical Services, Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), Civil Affairs, Civil-Military Cooperation, Legal, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High-Yield Explosives (CBRNE). These discussions reflect the scope and complexity of modern military collaboration.



During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Tengku Muhammad Fauzi addressed Malaysian troops in Bahasa Malaysia, encouraging them to see the exercise not merely as a calendar event, but as a strategic opportunity to strengthen professionalism and joint readiness with trusted partners.



“This exercise is a testament to our shared determination to face modern threats together,” he said. “Let us meet each challenge with professionalism, every opportunity with enthusiasm, and every moment with respect.”



The ceremony concluded with a recital of prayer, seeking blessings for safety, unity, and mission success. A group photo session followed, capturing the spirit of cooperation and solidarity among participating forces.



As Exercise Keris Strike 25 unfolds, it stands as a living example of multinational unity and shared strategic purpose. In a world defined by rapid change and complex threats, exercises like KrS25 remain essential to building a secure, stable, and ready Indo-Pacific.