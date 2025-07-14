Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches [Image 7 of 8]

    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches

    PERAK, MALAYSIA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division stand in formation during the opening ceremony of Exercise Keris Strike 25, July 17, 2025, in Perak, Malaysia. The annual exercise brings together troops from the United States, Malaysia, and Australia to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional security. Keris Strike is a bilateral training exercise which enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. military and the country of Malaysia. Keris Strike 2025 continues as a tri-lateral exercise incorporating both Malaysia and Australia. The training continues to directly assist USARPAC to enhance partner land force capacity and capabilities to develop military resiliency, address internal security challenges and complex, future contingencies, and participate in regional security/stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.

    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches, Featuring United States, Malaysian, and Australian Forces 

