Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Multinational forces from the Malaysian Armed Forces, U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force stand in formation during the opening ceremony of Exercise Keris Strike 25, July 17, 2025, in Perak, Malaysia. The trilateral exercise focuses on strengthening joint readiness, enhancing interoperability, and reinforcing regional security across the Indo-Pacific. Keris Strike 25 strengthens the bonds between our countries by forging relationships, building capacity and promoting interoperability among partners. Our countries' friendship and understanding grow stronger with each iteration of Keris Strike, thanks to the strong interpersonal relationships that are formed.