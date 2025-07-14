Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches

    PERAK, MALAYSIA

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Multinational forces from the Malaysian Armed Forces, U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force stand in formation during the opening ceremony of Exercise Keris Strike 25, July 17, 2025, in Perak, Malaysia. The trilateral exercise focuses on strengthening joint readiness, enhancing interoperability, and reinforcing regional security across the Indo-Pacific. Keris Strike 25 strengthens the bonds between our countries by forging relationships, building capacity and promoting interoperability among partners. Our countries' friendship and understanding grow stronger with each iteration of Keris Strike, thanks to the strong interpersonal relationships that are formed.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 06:13
    Photo ID: 9184774
    VIRIN: 250717-A-PE084-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.01 MB
    Location: PERAK, MY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches
    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches
    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches
    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches
    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches
    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches
    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches
    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches, Featuring United States, Malaysian, and Australian Forces 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    #Partnership
    #KerisStrike25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download