Exercise Keris Strike 25 Launches

Lt. Gen. Dato’ Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim, deputy chief of the Malaysian Army, delivers opening remarks during the Exercise Keris Strike 25 opening ceremony, July 17, 2025, in Perak, Malaysia. Fuazi emphasized the enduring partnership and shared commitment to peace and security across the Indo-Pacific. Keris Strike is a bilateral training exercise which enhances combined interoperability between the U.S. military and the country of Malaysia. Keris Strike 2025 continues as a tri-lateral exercise incorporating both Malaysia and Australia. The training continues to directly assist USARPAC to enhance partner land force capacity and capabilities to develop military resiliency, address internal security challenges and complex, future contingencies, and participate in regional security/stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.