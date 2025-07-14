Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through [Image 6 of 6]

    Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elias Hernandez, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flightline crew chief, briefs his leadership for a cargo development function walk through at RAF Mildenall, England, July 15, 2025. Hernandez was chosen to give a demonstration to his leadership due to his expertise in his career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 06:19
    Photo ID: 9184790
    VIRIN: 250715-F-XJ093-1064
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

