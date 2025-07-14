Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elias Hernandez, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flightline crew chief, briefs his leadership for a cargo development function walk through at RAF Mildenall, England, July 15, 2025. Hernandez was chosen to give a demonstration to his leadership due to his expertise in his career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)