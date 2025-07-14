Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elias Hernandez, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flightline crew chief, briefs his leadership for a cargo development function walk through at RAF Mildenall, England, July 15, 2025. Hernandez was chosen to give a demonstration to his leadership due to his expertise in his career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 06:19
|Photo ID:
|9184790
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-XJ093-1064
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
