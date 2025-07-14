Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victor Freeman, left, 100th Maintenance Squadron periodic inspection journeyman and Staff Sgt. Devon Askin-Koranicki, center, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility readiness spare packages supervisor, briefs Col. Jonathan O’Dell, 100 Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, during a cargo development function walk through at RAF Mildenall, England, July 15, 2025. Freeman developed an innovative way of packaging cargo, creating a resourceful and efficient product that supports his squadron among other cargo units in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
