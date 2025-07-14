Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through [Image 4 of 6]

    Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victor Freeman, left, 100th Maintenance Squadron periodic inspection journeyman and Staff Sgt. Devon Askin-Koranicki, center, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility readiness spare packages supervisor, briefs Col. Jonathan O’Dell, 100 Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, during a cargo development function walk through at RAF Mildenall, England, July 15, 2025. Freeman developed an innovative way of packaging cargo, creating a resourceful and efficient product that supports his squadron among other cargo units in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 06:19
    Photo ID: 9184785
    VIRIN: 250715-F-XJ093-1100
    Resolution: 4351x2895
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

