Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryanna Hopper Catugy, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of inbound cargo, briefs Col. Jonathan O’Dell, 100 Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, during a cargo development function walk through at RAF Mildenall, England, July 15, 2025. Hopper Catugy demonstrated the steps she takes in her role as a control during CDF’s, processing and supervising the steps taken by Airmen during the CDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)