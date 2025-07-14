Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through

U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan O’Dell, 100 Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, listens to a brief during a cargo development functions walk through during the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team “Day in the Life” integration at RAF Mildenall, England, July 15, 2025. He was invited to the walk through by the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron to learn about their plans for continuous improvement that the squadron has for its cargo units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 06:19
|Photo ID:
|9184781
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-XJ093-1057
|Resolution:
|4792x3188
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
