Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through

U.S. Air Force Airmen walk through the 727th Air Mobility Squadron’s cargo area during the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team “Day in the Life” integration of a cargo deployment functions walkthrough at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 15, 2025. Base leadership participated in a walk through to get an update on the continuous improvement plan of the cargo deployment functions unit in the Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)