    Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through [Image 5 of 6]

    Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucas Wiemer, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation functions section chief, gives a brief during a cargo deployment function walk through during the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team “Day in the Life” integration at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 15, 2025. Wiemer hosted a walkthrough to demonstrate to his leadership the continuous improvement to their CDF, keeping them up to date with the plans of future aspirations of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 06:19
    Photo ID: 9184788
    VIRIN: 250715-F-XJ093-1008
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth
    ReaDyCulture
    Military
    Cargo & supplies

