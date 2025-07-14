Day in the Life: Cargo Deployment Functions Walk Through

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucas Wiemer, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation functions section chief, gives a brief during a cargo deployment function walk through during the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team “Day in the Life” integration at RAF Mildenhall, England, July 15, 2025. Wiemer hosted a walkthrough to demonstrate to his leadership the continuous improvement to their CDF, keeping them up to date with the plans of future aspirations of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)