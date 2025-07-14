Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt General Quarters Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman Fireman Madisyn Cavy, from Fort Worth, Texas, dons a firefighting mask during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 16, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 22:52
    Photo ID: 9184369
    VIRIN: 250716-N-MY360-1040
    Resolution: 4265x2843
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
