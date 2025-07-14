Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor of the Quarter Lunch [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor of the Quarter Lunch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jadyn Beavers 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors are served a meal during a sailor of the quarter lunch in the commanding officer’s cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 16, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 22:52
    Photo ID: 9184370
    VIRIN: 250716-N-PO081-1025
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor of the Quarter Lunch [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jadyn Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Crash and Salvage Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt General Quarters Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor of the Quarter Lunch
    USS Theodore Roosevelt General Quarters Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt General Quarters Drill
    USS Theodore Roosevelt General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOQ
    Sailor of the Quarter
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download