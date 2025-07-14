USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor of the Quarter Lunch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors are served a meal during a sailor of the quarter lunch in the commanding officer’s cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 16, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)