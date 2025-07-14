USS Theodore Roosevelt Crash and Salvage Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 16th, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group CSG) 9, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)