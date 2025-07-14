USS Theodore Roosevelt Crash and Salvage Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors roll up a firefighting hose during a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 16th, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group CSG) 9, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)