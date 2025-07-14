USS Theodore Roosevelt General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2025) A U.S. Navy firefighting hose team conducts training in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 16, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray)