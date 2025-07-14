Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan Benshoof, left, 129th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief lead, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Kasauki Okubo, 3rd Air Wing petroleum, oil, and lubricant technician, unhook a fuel line from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC empowers bilateral teams to execute real-world tactics, accelerating interoperability and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 03:51
Photo ID:
|9182216
VIRIN:
|250715-F-VQ736-1113
Resolution:
|7545x5030
Size:
|3.21 MB
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|1
