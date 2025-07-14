Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan Benshoof, left, 129th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief lead, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Kasauki Okubo, 3rd Air Wing petroleum, oil, and lubricant technician, unhook a fuel line from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC empowers bilateral teams to execute real-world tactics, accelerating interoperability and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)