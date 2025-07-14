Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Staff Sgt. Utaka Musha, 3rd Air Wing petroleum, oil, and lubricant technician, pulls a fuel line from a JASDF refueling truck during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 03:51
|Photo ID:
|9182215
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-VQ736-1196
|Resolution:
|7734x5156
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.