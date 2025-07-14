Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Staff Sgt. Utaka Musha, 3rd Air Wing petroleum, oil, and lubricant technician, pulls a fuel line from a JASDF refueling truck during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 03:51
    Photo ID: 9182215
    VIRIN: 250715-F-VQ736-1196
    Resolution: 7734x5156
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

