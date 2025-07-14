Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 1 of 5]

    Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan Benshoof, 129th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief lead, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Kasauki Okubo, 3rd Air Wing petroleum, oil, and lubricant technician, latch a fuel line into a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC accelerates integrated force employment, training U.S. and allied units to deploy, sustain and deliver airpower across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 03:51
    VIRIN: 250715-F-VQ736-1057
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

