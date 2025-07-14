Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan Benshoof, 129th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief lead, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Sgt. 1st Class Kasauki Okubo, 3rd Air Wing petroleum, oil, and lubricant technician, latch a fuel line into a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC accelerates integrated force employment, training U.S. and allied units to deploy, sustain and deliver airpower across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 03:51
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
