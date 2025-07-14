Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan Benshoof, 129th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief lead, marshals in a Japan Air Self-Defense Force refueling truck during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    This work, Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bilateral
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    REFORPAC
    DLE 2025
    35th AEW

