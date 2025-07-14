Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan Benshoof, 129th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief lead, marshals in a Japan Air Self-Defense Force refueling truck during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)