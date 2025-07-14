Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan Benshoof, right, 129th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief lead, indicates the amount of Jet A-1 fuel needed for a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules to Japan Air Self-Defense Force petroleum, oil, and lubricant specialists during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The exercise hones bilateral readiness, equipping forces to maneuver, communicate and project power from anywhere in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 03:51
    Photo ID: 9182218
    VIRIN: 250715-F-VQ736-1080
    Resolution: 6177x4118
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bilateral
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    REFORPAC
    DLE 2025
    35th AEW

