Bilateral Fueling Ops Sustain Air Dominance During REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jordan Benshoof, right, 129th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief lead, indicates the amount of Jet A-1 fuel needed for a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules to Japan Air Self-Defense Force petroleum, oil, and lubricant specialists during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The exercise hones bilateral readiness, equipping forces to maneuver, communicate and project power from anywhere in the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)