2025 Technical Sergeant Release

An attendee takes a complimentary decorated cupcake at a technical sergeant release event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 9, 2025. Refreshments, snacks, and treats were offered to those in attendance, celebrating the hard work and success of over 50 staff sergeants who will be promoted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)