An attendee takes a complimentary decorated cupcake at a technical sergeant release event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 9, 2025. Refreshments, snacks, and treats were offered to those in attendance, celebrating the hard work and success of over 50 staff sergeants who will be promoted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9182199
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-GL460-1453
|Resolution:
|7737x5158
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Technical Sergeant Release [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.