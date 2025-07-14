Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Technical Sergeant Release

    2025 Technical Sergeant Release

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    An attendee takes a complimentary decorated cupcake at a technical sergeant release event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 9, 2025. Refreshments, snacks, and treats were offered to those in attendance, celebrating the hard work and success of over 50 staff sergeants who will be promoted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 03:05
    Photo ID: 9182199
    VIRIN: 250709-F-GL460-1453
    Resolution: 7737x5158
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

