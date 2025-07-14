2025 Technical Sergeant Release

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Decorative balloons featuring the U.S. Air Force technical sergeant insignia float in a cluster during a technical sergeant release celebration at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 9, 2025. The event recognized newly selected promotees and their accomplishments with a festive atmosphere and base-wide support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)