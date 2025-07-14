2025 Technical Sergeant Release

Newly selected technical sergeant promotees stand at attention during a technical sergeant release event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 9, 2025. Each selection highlights the Air Force’s focus on developing capable enlisted leaders to support operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
