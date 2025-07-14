U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Brauner, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron maintenance debrief noncommissioned officer in charge, walks under a decorative arch at a technical sergeant release event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 9, 2025. The event celebrated the achievement with applause from peers, camaraderie, and license plate plaques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9182196
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-GL460-1138
|Resolution:
|4887x7331
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Technical Sergeant Release [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.