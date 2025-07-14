2025 Technical Sergeant Release

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Brauner, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron maintenance debrief noncommissioned officer in charge, walks under a decorative arch at a technical sergeant release event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 9, 2025. The event celebrated the achievement with applause from peers, camaraderie, and license plate plaques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)