2025 Technical Sergeant Release

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alysha Trosper, 52nd Force Support Squadron force management noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo after a technical sergeant release celebration at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 9, 2025. The moment marked a career milestone for dozens of Spangdahlem staff sergeants selected for promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
