2025 Technical Sergeant Release

Newly selected technical sergeant promotees pose for a group photo after a technical sergeant release event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 9, 2025. More than 50 staff sergeants from Spangdahlem tested well enough to be promoted to the rank of technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 03:05
|Photo ID:
|9182197
|VIRIN:
|250709-F-GL460-1442
|Resolution:
|7114x2519
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
