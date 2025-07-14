2025 Technical Sergeant Release

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newly selected technical sergeant promotees pose for a group photo after a technical sergeant release event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 9, 2025. More than 50 staff sergeants from Spangdahlem tested well enough to be promoted to the rank of technical sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)