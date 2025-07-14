20 CES brings new light to the flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon is illuminated by sun shade lights as it gets dark at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 12, 2024. Shaw AFB works constantly to upgrade infrastructure across the installation to increase mission effectiveness and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)