Energy initiative enhances efficiency, cuts costs at Shaw AFB

The 20th Civil Engineer Squadron launched a lighting modernization project in February, a step toward increasing energy efficiency and cost savings by replacing outdated fixtures with LED systems under the aircraft sunshades.

The initiative, developed by the 20th CES in partnership with off-base contractors and the 20th Maintenance Group, is projected to save Shaw Air Force Base approximately $175,000 annually in electricity costs and an additional $40,000 in annual maintenance, totaling over $200,000 in yearly savings.

“When the LED lights came out it was a huge energy saver,” said Shep Sublette, 20th CES engineering flight chief. "Knowing that the lights beneath the aircraft sunshades were the older, non-LED type, we recognized a substantial potential for savings. The cost difference is significant, with LED lights representing only about 2% of the expense of traditional lighting."

Traditional funding sources didn’t cover these upgrades, but the team secured support through the Secretary of the Air Force’s Office of Energy Assurance. By demonstrating how reduced electricity demand supports greater infrastructure resilience, Shaw qualified for special end-of-year funds aimed at the project.

The new lighting system uses indirect LED fixtures, which reflect light off the underside of the aircraft shelters, distributing brightness evenly while reducing glare. Each of the base’s 76 aircraft bays—spread across 13 rows—will feature local control switches allowing maintainers to activate lighting by individual bay, rather than entire rows. This smart control system helps reduce unnecessary power consumption while maintaining base security standards.

“This upgrade allows security-level lighting to automatically activate at dusk and remain operational throughout the night,” said Sublette. “If a maintainer needs full lighting for a single aircraft, they can activate just that bay—saving enormous amounts of energy.”

Beyond the technical improvements, crews are pressure-washing the underside of the sunshades before installation to maximize light reflection and output. The project, valued at just under $1.5 million, is expected to be completed by the end of October—right in time for longer winter nights.

“Once complete, the project will save the energy equivalent of burning 2.2 million pounds of coal per year,” said Chris Aamold, 20th CES deputy director. “That’s a huge environmental and economic impact.”

This lighting modernization exemplifies the 20th Fighter Wing’s commitment to mission readiness, resource stewardship, and innovative problem-solving—delivering a brighter, smarter future for Airmen and the mission they support.

