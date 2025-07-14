Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 CES brings new light to the flightline

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Sun shade lights provide light for maintenance personnel at night at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 12, 2024. The upgraded LED lighting equipment offers increased visibility for personnel operating at night and increases electrical efficiency to lower cost of use for the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 11:07
    Photo ID: 9180623
    VIRIN: 241212-F-VV695-1170
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 866.35 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 20 CES brings new light to the flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LED
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    upgrade

