20 CES brings new light to the flightline

Sun shade lights illuminate U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 12, 2024. The 20th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitated a lighting upgrade to help increase the mission effectiveness of personnel during hours of darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)