Sun shade lights illuminate U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 12, 2024. The 20th Civil Engineer Squadron facilitated a lighting upgrade to help increase the mission effectiveness of personnel during hours of darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 11:07
|Photo ID:
|9180625
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-VV695-1390
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20 CES brings new light to the flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.