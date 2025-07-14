Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20 CES brings new light to the flightline [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    20 CES brings new light to the flightline

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    A sun shade light illuminates a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 12, 2024. Upgraded lighting equipment greatly improves visibility for maintenance personnel at night, increasing mission effectiveness and safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 11:07
    Photo ID: 9180624
    VIRIN: 241212-F-VV695-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 758.8 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20 CES brings new light to the flightline [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20 CES brings new light to the flightline
    20 CES brings new light to the flightline
    20 CES brings new light to the flightline
    20 CES brings new light to the flightline
    20 CES brings new light to the flightline

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download