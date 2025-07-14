Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority [Image 10 of 11]

    1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Buchanan, left, Sgt. Maj. Marc Robinson, right, case their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Aachen, Germany, July 11, 2025. The colors of the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment are cased, signifying the successful completion of the unit's deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 08:52
    Photo ID: 9180385
    VIRIN: 250711-A-FT253-1068
    Resolution: 5709x3806
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

