1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Garrick, left, and Sgt. Maj. David Jessup, right, uncase their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Aachen, Germany, July 11, 2025. The colors of the 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery Regiment are uncased, officially beginning their role as the fully trained and ready rotational HIMARS Battalion in Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)