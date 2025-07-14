Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority [Image 8 of 11]

    1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Garrick, left, and Sgt. Maj. David Jessup, right, uncase their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Aachen, Germany, July 11, 2025. The colors of the 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery Regiment are uncased, officially beginning their role as the fully trained and ready rotational HIMARS Battalion in Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 08:52
    Photo ID: 9180383
    VIRIN: 250711-A-FT253-1055
    Resolution: 5814x3876
    Size: 13.34 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

