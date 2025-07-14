U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Garrick, left, and Sgt. Maj. David Jessup, right, uncase their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Aachen, Germany, July 11, 2025. The colors of the 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery Regiment are uncased, officially beginning their role as the fully trained and ready rotational HIMARS Battalion in Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 08:52
|Photo ID:
|9180383
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-FT253-1055
|Resolution:
|5814x3876
|Size:
|13.34 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.