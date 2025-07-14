1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment salute in formation during a transfer of authority at Camp Aachen, Germany, July 11, 2025. The colors of the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment will be cased, signifying the successful completion of the unit's deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)