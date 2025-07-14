1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Buchanan, left, Sgt. Maj. Marc Robinson, right, case their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Aachen, Germany, July 11, 2025. The colors of the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment are cased, signifying the successful completion of the unit's deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)
|07.11.2025
|07.15.2025 08:52
|9180384
|250711-A-FT253-1065
|6794x4529
|12.88 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|2
|0
