1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment stand in formation during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Aachen, Germany, July 11, 2025. The colors of the 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery Regiment will be uncased, officially beginning their role as a fully trained and ready rotational HIMARS Battalion in Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)
|07.11.2025
|07.15.2025 08:52
|9180377
|250711-A-FT253-1010
|7850x5233
|22.15 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|3
|0
