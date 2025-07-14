1-14 FAR 3-321 FAR Transfer Of Authority

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment stand in formation during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Aachen, Germany, July 11, 2025. The colors of the 1st Battalion 14th Field Artillery Regiment will be uncased, officially beginning their role as a fully trained and ready rotational HIMARS Battalion in Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Francisco Torres)