Operational Banking Short Course graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, far right, and Maj. Terrell Murdock, USAFMCOM banking officer, far left, pose with ten officers and senior noncommissioned officers graduating the U.S. Army Operational Banking Short Course at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 6, 2025. USAFMCOM created the course to prepare more finance and comptroller officers and senior NCOs to serve as banking officers around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Brad Staggs)