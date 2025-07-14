Operational Banking Short Course graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, presents 1st Lt. Shkar Hakim, 106th Finance Battalion operations officer, with a certificate of completion for graduating the U.S. Army Operational Banking Short Course at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 6, 2025. USAFMCOM created the course to prepare more finance and comptroller officers and senior noncommissioned officers to serve as banking officers around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Brad Staggs)