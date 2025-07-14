Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operational Banking Short Course graduation [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operational Banking Short Course graduation

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, presents Capt. Daniel Solomon, 224th Finance Battalion Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander and banking officer, with a certificate of completion for graduating the U.S. Army Operational Banking Short Course at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 6, 2025. USAFMCOM created the course to prepare more finance and comptroller officers and senior noncommissioned officers to serve as banking officers around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Brad Staggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 23:36
    Photo ID: 9179903
    VIRIN: 250606-A-YX241-1008
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Banking Short Course graduation [Image 11 of 11], by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFMCOM awards Dunn's meritorious service
    USAFMCOM awards Dunn's meritorious service
    Operational Banking Short Course graduation
    Operational Banking Short Course graduation
    Operational Banking Short Course graduation
    Operational Banking Short Course graduation
    Operational Banking Short Course graduation
    Operational Banking Short Course graduation
    Operational Banking Short Course graduation
    Operational Banking Short Course graduation
    Operational Banking Short Course graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    banking
    USAFMCOM
    operational banking short course
    OBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download