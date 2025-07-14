USAFMCOM awards Dunn's meritorious service

Ryan A. Busby, U.S. Army Financial Management Command deputy to the commander, presents Brett A. Dunn, USAFMCOM deputy chief of staff, with a Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 4, 2025. Before Dunn left USAFMCOM for a career in higher education, he was awarded the medal for his innovative and creative leadership in leading the command’s general staff through a time of significant change from November 2022 to June 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Brad Staggs)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 23:36
|Photo ID:
|9179894
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-YX241-1002
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
