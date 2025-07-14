Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFMCOM awards Dunn's meritorious service [Image 2 of 11]

    USAFMCOM awards Dunn's meritorious service

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Brad Staggs 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Ryan A. Busby, U.S. Army Financial Management Command deputy to the commander, left, and Col. Michelle M. Williams, USAFMCOM commander, present Brett A. Dunn, USAFMCOM deputy chief of staff, center, with a Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 4, 2025. Before Dunn left USAFMCOM for a career in higher education, he was awarded the medal for his innovative and creative leadership in leading the command’s general staff through a time of significant change from November 2022 to June 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Brad Staggs)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 23:36
    Photo ID: 9179895
    VIRIN: 250604-A-YX241-1005
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAFMCOM awards Dunn's meritorious service [Image 11 of 11], by Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dunn
    deputy chief of staff
    USAFMCOM
    Medal
    Brett Dunn

