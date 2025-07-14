USAFMCOM awards Dunn's meritorious service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ryan A. Busby, U.S. Army Financial Management Command deputy to the commander, left, and Col. Michelle M. Williams, USAFMCOM commander, present Brett A. Dunn, USAFMCOM deputy chief of staff, center, with a Department of the Army Meritorious Civilian Service Medal at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 4, 2025. Before Dunn left USAFMCOM for a career in higher education, he was awarded the medal for his innovative and creative leadership in leading the command’s general staff through a time of significant change from November 2022 to June 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Brad Staggs)