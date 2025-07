Operational Banking Short Course graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, presents Sgt. 1st Class Veronica Ramos, USAFMCOM executive officer to the senior enlisted advisor, with a certificate of completion for graduating the U.S. Army Operational Banking Short Course at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis June 6, 2025. USAFMCOM created the course to prepare more finance and comptroller officers and senior noncommissioned officers to serve as banking officers around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Brad Staggs)